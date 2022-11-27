‘GHOST’ PATIENT: Police looking for injured woman taken to UTH after being [email protected]

POLICE and University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) are trying to unlock the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a patient who was admitted after reporting that she was raped.

Despite the rape suspect being in police custody, police have not seen the patient, whom the suspect claims could have been a ‘ghost’.

The victim was allegedly raped by the suspect, who found her naked behind Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kabwata after she was attacked by unknown people, who broke her arms.

The suspect was coming from a drinking spree to his house when he found the victim

