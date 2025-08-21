Gigaba alleges vote-buying in ANC, faces disciplinary action



Former minister and ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has accused the African National Congress of widespread vote-buying since 2017, particularly in internal party elections.



Speaking to the Sunday Times, Gigaba warned that financial influence has replaced ideology and merit as the main driver of leadership contests within the party.





He described the practice as a threat to the ANC’s renewal efforts, arguing that transactional relationships allow wealthy members to rise to positions of power regardless of qualifications.



Gigaba called on the ANC Youth League to tackle the issue to preserve the party’s revolutionary principles.





The ANC responded sharply, condemning Gigaba’s comments as a breach of party communication rules.





The organization accused him and fellow MP Senzo Mchunu of undermining unity and credibility, announcing disciplinary action against both. The party labelled their public criticisms an “opportunistic assault” on its image.