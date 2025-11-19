Gigaba expected to step aside after corruption charges



Former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to step aside from African National Congress (ANC) duties after being formally charged with corruption linked to the controversial R54 billion Transnet locomotive procurement project.





Gigaba appeared briefly at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he was confirmed as the fifth accused in the high-profile state capture-linked case. The matter has been postponed to 30 January 2026 for disclosure of the docket and the filing of a formal indictment.





The charges relate to three locomotive tenders 95, 100 and 1,064 units awarded between 2010 and 2014, deals that investigators say circumvented procurement rules and resulted in massive financial losses for the state-owned logistics entity.





The state alleges that Gigaba received undisclosed cash payments from members of the Gupta family during his tenure, acting in a corrupt relationship with the influential business network at the heart of the state capture scandal. The charges mirror allegations previously ventilated before the Zondo Commission, which recommended criminal prosecution.





Gigaba joins co-accused Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane, who were arrested earlier this year and released on bail. Gigaba was released on warning.





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party expects Gigaba to comply with its step-aside rule, which bars charged members from participating in party activities.





“If Malusi is charged with corruption, he will have to step aside. He will do that voluntarily,” Mbalula said during a media briefing, adding that the party is awaiting formal correspondence from Gigaba.





The rule remains unclear on whether Gigaba will also be required to vacate his parliamentary seat.



In a statement, Gigaba’s lawyer Ian Levitt said his client intends to fight the charges.





“Our client maintains his innocence and will address the allegations through the court process,” Levitt said, noting that the defence has yet to receive supporting evidence from prosecutors.



The case marks a pivotal test of the ANC’s commitment to accountability as South Afr