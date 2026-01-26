GILBERT LISWANISO BRUSHES OFF ECZ COMPLAINT OVER PREMATURE ELECTION RESULTS CLAIM





UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says he is not worried about reports lodged against him with the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- over allegations of prematurely posting election results before the commission’s official announcement.





A complainant, identified as John Bwanga, has written to the ECZ accusing Mr. Liswaniso of unlawfully transmitting unsolicited results from the Chawama parliamentary by-election.





But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Liswaniso says members of the public are free to report him, stating that as far as he is concerned, he has not committed any offence.





He has explained that the information he shared on Facebook consisted of results as announced at individual polling stations, and not the final constituency tally declared by the ECZ.





Mr. Liswaniso has questioned why he was being singled out, especially at a time when Matero PF Member of Parliament Miles Sampa is appearing before the courts for allegedly spreading false information over the existence of a fake polling station, which he claimed was mounted by the ECZ.





Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has described the move to report Mr. Liswaniso as petty, saying such actions should not be entertained.



PN