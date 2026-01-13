Girl Living With HIV Shares Her Surprising Transformation



A South African lady, Eulender Mathebula, recently went viral on TikTok with her powerful before-and-after photos: slimmer when HIV negative (“Before HIV”), and noticeably healthier, plumper, and more vibrant after becoming HIV positive (“After HIV”).





This shows how good modern HIV medicine (ARVs) is.

With the right treatment, HIV becomes easy to manage. People can gain healthy weight, feel great, and live long normal lives.





Her story helps stop old wrong ideas about HIV.

It proves that with the right medication and care, people with HIV can shine! ❤️



Me: Truly, HIV doesn’t show on the face. Looking healthy, glowing, or even adding weight doesn’t mean someone is negative. Stay informed. Stay careful. Be warned!