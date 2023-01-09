Girls Performed Far Much Better Than Boys In 2022 Grade 9 Results

BEST 50 PUPILS AT GRADE 9 LEVEL FOR 2022 NATIONAL EXAMINATION

Chishala Kateka of the New Heritage party writes…

The best 50 Grade 9 results – these are telling us a story or stories that should not be ignored!

1. Only 9 males out of 50, 41 are Girls.

2. Only 9 GRZ Schools out of these 50.

3. 39 of these are Catholic Schools.

4. 24 of these are from St Mary’s.

My question – are we overdoing the ‘Girl Child’ thing at the expense of the ‘Boy Child’?

Observations –

GRZ Schools need to work that much harder!! We can send our children to GRZ but ensure that they are very smart or get extra lessons. Would love to know the story of those 9 GRZ children.

In Form V, as punishment for what I did, I was sent to sleep in dorm 1 and because I spent the year with kids….I spent my time studying. That is how I made it to UNZA. 😳😁. My friends didn’t make it.

The school to send your children to from this is obviously St Mary’s. Of course if the child is female.