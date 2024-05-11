Girls’ school in northwest Pakistan bombed by militants

Terrorists bombed a girls’ school in a place where the Pakistani Taliban used to have control. The explosion damaged the school a lot, according to the police on Thursday. No one got hurt in the attack that happened during the night.

No one said who did the attack on the girls school in Shawa yet. The school is the only one for girls in the town. The town is in an area near Afghanistan called North Waziristan. The police chief Amjad Wazir shared this information.

UNICEF criticized the bombing as a terrible and cowardly act that could put the future of many young and talented girls at risk.

The police chief said the attackers hurt the school guard and then made bombs explode at the Aafia Islamic Girls Model School, where 150 students go.

People might think that Islamic militants, especially the Pakistani Taliban, are responsible for this. In the past, they have attacked girls’ schools in the province and have said that women should not be educated.

Abdullah Fadil, who works for UNICEF in Pakistan, said it is really bad that a girls’ school in a faraway area got destroyed. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to help 26 million children who are not going to school.

In Pakistan, there were many attacks on girls’ schools until 2019, especially in the Swat Valley and other areas in the northwest that were controlled by the Pakistani Taliban for a long time. In 2012, the bad guys attacked Malala Yousafzai, a young student who was speaking up for girls’ education. Later, she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Taliban, also called TTP, were forced to leave Swat and other areas in the past few years. The TTP is a different group, but they are friends with the Afghan Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The Pakistani Taliban are feeling more confident because of the Taliban’s recent control in Afghanistan.

In another news, US General Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan to talk with the country’s army chief Gen about something else. Asim Munir on Thursday. Asim Munir was present on Thursday.

The Pakistani military and the US Army talked about working together to make the region safe and peaceful. The US Army praised Pakistan’s efforts to bring peace and stability to the region and cooperation between Pakistani and US forces.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, Kurilla also went to a few places in the northwest that are next to Afghanistan. He met with Pakistani regional commanders to talk about stopping terrorism along the border.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces are very skilled and professional,” Kurilla said.