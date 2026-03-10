GIVE ARTISTS THEIR FLOWERS WHILE THEY ARE ALIVE, ANTONIO MWANZA URGES

GIVE ARTISTS THEIR FLOWERS WHILE THEY ARE ALIVE, MWANZA URGES



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has called on Zambians to begin appreciating musicians and other pioneers while they are still alive rather than waiting until after their passing.





Mr. Mwanza said society had developed a habit of celebrating people only when they were gone, noting that the outpouring of love and emotion following the d£ath of veteran musician Chali Bravo highlighted how deeply the country valued its musical pioneers, but often recognised them too late.





He said the moment should serve as a reminder for the country to show appreciation to artists during their lifetime.





Mr. Mwanza also commended musician and activist B Flow for the work he was doing through the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM), saying the organisation had become more visible and relevant under its current leadership.





He stated that through music, advocacy and leadership, B Flow and his executive had continued to champion the rights of artists, speak out on social issues and use the power of music to inspire positive change in society.





Mr. Mwanza further noted that many of Zambia’s legendary musicians built the country’s music industry during a time when the sector was not as commercialised as it is today.





He explained that in those early years, musicians did not benefit from streaming platforms, social media promotion or the financial opportunities that exist in the modern music industry, yet they still laid the foundation for the vibrant sector that exists today.





Mr. Mwanza therefore urged Zambians to support artists, particularly pioneers, while they were still alive through stronger royalty systems, recognition and collective appreciation.





He said honouring artists in real time would ensure their contributions were properly valued.





Mr. Mwanza added that the greatest tribute society could give its heroes was not the speeches made after their passing, but the support shown to them while they were still alive.