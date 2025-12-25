GIVE EDGAR LUNGU A DIGNIFIED BURIAL- Mukupa Kolala

GIVE ECL A DIGNIFIED BURIAL



President HH, at this point I want to appeal to your conscious in the Spirit of Ubuntu…





Kindly instruct the Attorney General to discontinue that court case in South Africa to pave way for a dignified burial for our former President ECL.

This Standoff between Govt and family clearly shows that there’s not been closure to this matter and neither party can claim to have moved on.

The current status doesn’t project a good image of Zambia and it has the potential to undermine our rich cultural Values, on which our nation is anchored. If this case is left to drag in South Africa, it will further divide our people and we can’t downplay that.





We can’t leave a former Head of State in the Morgue for over 6 months and pretend all is well. This is not normal and we can’t go on like this. The Abnormal is seemingly looking normal, I doubt this is the kind of society and Legacy you want to build.





If not for anything else, this is a Man that led us and obviously made a contribution to the advancement of this great Nation.



ECL deserves a dignified burial…



Mukupa Kolala

Governance Activist