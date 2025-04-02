GIVE KCM TIME TO SETTLE



…..Vedanta Resources officially took over KCM only eight months ago, says ANDD



Kitwe…. April 2, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has urged all stakeholders in the mining sector, including suppliers, contractors, employees, and the government, to exercise patience and provide Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) under Vedanta Resources the necessary time to stabilize and regain full operational efficiency.





ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda states that it is important to acknowledge that Vedanta Resources officially took over KCM only eight months ago, after nearly five years of suboptimal operations due to prolonged legal disputes and asset liquidation.





“Fellow citizens and stakeholders in the mining sector i wish to remind you that resuscitating a large-scale mining asset like KCM is a complex process that requires time, financial investment, and strategic planning. Therefore Expectations for an immediate full recovery should be tempered with a practical understanding of the challenges involved.

Despite these challenges, there has been significant progress since Vedanta’s return,” he told Smart Eagles.





“The company has committed an investment of over US$1.2 billion to revitalize KCM and increase copper production to 300,000 metric tons annually over the next five years. To support this, Vedanta has also initiated efforts to secure US$1 billion in debt financing.”



Mr Banda further said employees have seen a 20% salary increment and a one-time payment of K2,500, reinforcing the company’s commitment to worker welfare.





“In terms of community development, KCM has played an active role in corporate social responsibility. The company has donated sanitary supplies to schools in Chililabombwe, enhanced healthcare by providing medical equipment to Nchanga North Hospital, and collaborated with local authorities to combat cholera in public spaces,” he added.





“Additionally, infrastructure projects such as a 20-kilometer road rehabilitation and support for law enforcement through vehicle maintenance and fuel provision demonstrate KCM’s dedication to social investment.



While we acknowledge concerns raised by suppliers and contractors regarding late payments, we believe these issues should be addressed through structured dialogue rather than media confrontations. Constructive engagement will facilitate solutions that balance KCM’s financial restructuring with the immediate needs of its business partners.”





He said his organization remains optimistic about the progress at KCM.



“Jobs for youth are being created, and more than 50% of businesses that collapsed during the liquidation period have been revived. The company has also made notable contributions to national events such as the Mining Indaba and continues to support the education and sports sectors,” he concluded.





“We call upon all stakeholders to support Vedanta’s vision of reviving KCM. We wish to indicate that a fully operational KCM will contribute immensely to Zambia’s economic growth, and this can only be achieved with collective support from all involved. I wish to urge Zambians, government and stakeholders to allow KCM the time and space to complete its recovery, ensuring long-term benefits for employees, businesses, and the nation as a whole.”



