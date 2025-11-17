‘Give me a resignation date and I will resign,’ says Ramaphosa

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a bold and unprecedented challenge to his internal rivals, daring those plotting his removal to publicly name the date on which they want him to resign.

Addressing the NEC during what insiders described as a heated political overview, Ramaphosa confronted detractors head-on, urging them to stop “discussing his exit in dark corners like cowards” and instead table their demands transparently. He further signalled that if the NEC formally asked him to step down, he would do so immediately.

The confrontation comes amid intensifying factional battles, with some ANC figures reportedly pushing for leadership changes and even proposing that a national task team replace the NEC. Ramaphosa, however, warned that the party cannot be run “mafia-style” and called for lifestyle audits of NEC members to restore accountability.

Ramaphosa’s strong remarks came amid media speculation that he was planning to resign after the G20 summit this weekend.

Despite the tensions, ANC spokespersons insist the party is united and that Ramaphosa will serve his full term until 2027. Still, his dramatic dare has laid bare the depth of internal turmoil and put pressure on his opponents to either formalise their rebellion or abandon their behind-the-scenes campaign.