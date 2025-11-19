GIVE ME BACK MY GADGETS!’ – MATLALA’S SHOCK DEMAND AHEAD OF BOMBSHELL TESTIMONY 





In a dramatic twist ahead of his highly anticipated appearance before Parliament’s ad-hoc committee, Cartel Kingpin Cat Matlala has issued an urgent demand: he wants all his gadgets returned his cellphone, laptop, iPad, and enough data to power through his preparations.





Matlala insists he cannot properly prepare his testimony without full access to his digital devices, which he claims contain crucial documents and communication records. Sources say he believes the information on these gadgets will be central to clearing his name and exposing “the real story” once he takes the stand.





With tensions rising and political stakes soaring, insiders predict that Matlala’s testimony could deliver explosive revelations. Now all eyes are on the committee: Will they return the devices in time, or risk derailing one of the most eagerly awaited hearings of the year?