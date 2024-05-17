GIVE PF BACK TO EDGAR LUNGU AND TEAM – Fred M’membe

GIVE PF BACK TO EDGAR LUNGU AND TEAM

It is no longer in doubt that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND have been working determinedly to destroy the PF.

And they have not hidden their evil intentions. They have been brazen about it. The truth is, it is not Mr Miles Sampa, who is holding on to the PF. It’s Mr Hichilema through the Registrar of Societies. They planned things this way, and they would want to maintain the status quo and inconvenience the PF.

If indeed Mr Hichilema and the UPND are true democrats as they claim, let them ask themselves if destroying the PF is good for our multiparty democracy? How will the killing or destruction of PF benefit our democracy and the country?

We have said it before that the competition in any multiparty political dispensation should be a contest to serve the masses and not annihilation like on a battlefield. It’s a pity that Mr Hichilema and the UPND are taking this political competition like it’s a matter of life and death for them.

We urge all who cherish our multiparty democracy not to allow the UPND’s annihilation of the PF or any other political party in this country. And it doesn’t matter whether they hate the PF or like it. The fact is, whether good or bad, it’s not in the place of the UPND to kill the PF. They have no moral or legal right to do so.

Let them give back the PF to its authentic leadership of Mr Edgar Lungu and his team. These are really the authentic leaders of the party and not Mr Sampa and his league. Let them allow the true leadership of the PF to participate in by-elections and mobilise for their party. We need a strong and united PF to strengthen our democracy. Give Caesar what belongs to Caesar!

The PF must also put in a lot of effort and sacrifice to claim their party back. They must realise that we are dealing with a desperate and intolerant regime that is determined to expand authoritarianism. They’re like hungry hyenas on a carcass. They won’t let go easily, but with a lot of effort and pressure, it can be done.

Let the PF live. Give it back to it’s authentic leaders.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party