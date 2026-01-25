GIVE UPND SECOND TERM, PLEADS HAABAZOKA



ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka has pleaded with Zambians to give President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) another term to steer the country from a debt-burdened nation to economic prosperity





Speaking when he featured on 5Fm Radio’s Burning Issue programme yesterday, Dr Haabazoka said he was confident that Hichilema’s leadership would turn around the economic landscape of the country.





He said Hichilema had proved himself already by stabilising the country’s currency against major foreign currencies.





“The President has stirred us to normal operations, and we have gotten back our credibility. Now, we just need to see what tricks he has in his bag,” Dr Haabazoka said





He said Hichilema deserved another opportunity to lead Zambia from poverty into economic emancipation.





The country under Hichilema was getting better, and what the people of Zambia were waiting for was economic growth.



“I was close friends with former president Edgar Lungu, who performed very well, and his successor has equally performed well,” he said.





Dr Haabazoka predicted that the UPND government would leave US$10 billion in reserves after finishing its cycle.



He said the high prices of copper would result in higher taxes, but that the results would not be instant.





And Dr Haabazoka says the PF had a formidable team and individuals who could do a lot for the country, but that the UPND was up to the task.





“We have formidable people like Given Lubinda, comrade Fred M’membe, but we have not seen their economic plan,” he said.





Dr Haabazoka said the UPND had scored several positives and that Zambians needed to give it another opportunity.



He urged Zambians not to rush the UPND as it had managed to stabilise the economy.



The Mast