GIVEN KWAPU EMERGES TOP IN SIAVONGA UPND PARLIAMENTARY RANKINGS

By James Simweene

Aspiring parliamentary candidate Given Kwapu has emerged as the leading candidate in the recent constituency rankings conducted in Siavonga under the ruling UPND.

According to the results compiled from participating wards and constituency structures, Mr. Kwapu secured the highest number of votes, placing him at the top among all aspiring candidates in the constituency.

The outcome has been viewed by his supporters as a strong endorsement of his grassroots mobilisation, community engagement, and growing political influence within Siavonga.

Party members who spoke after the announcement described Mr. Kwapu as a focused and energetic leader capable of advancing development and strengthening the UPND presence in the constituency.

They have since called for unity among party members, urging all aspiring candidates and their teams to rally behind the party’s broader vision of development and economic transformation.

Meanwhile, Given Kwapu has expressed gratitude to party members and supporters for the confidence shown in him during the ranking process.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Siavonga and promoting inclusive development across the constituency.