Given Lubinda charges Brian Mundubile with four offences

PATRIOTIC FRONT



CONFIDENTIAL



Date: 10th January 2026



Hon. Brian M. Mundubile, MP

C/o Patriotic Front Secretariat

Lusaka, Zambia



Dear Hon. Mundubile,



RE: EXCULPATORY LETTER – GROSS INDISCIPLINE – YOURSELF





This letter formally charges you, as a Patriotic Front Central Committee Member (MCC/Member of Parliament), with violating the 2007 Constitution. As an MCC/MP, you owe the highest fiduciary duty to the Party, yet your actions constitute a gross breach of constitutional authority and trust. You are hereby charged with serious breaches of the Patriotic Front (PF) Constitution and Regulations, as follows:





**1. Unsubstantiated Accusations Against Party Leadership:**

You made false claims via a Facebook statement on that the party leadership is scheming to expel you and your campaign team to bar your intra-party election candidacy-claims with no factual basis. This violates Regulation 29(h) (spreading false information injuring the party’s or its officials’ reputation) and Article 15(g) (obligation to fight against conduct harming the party).





2. Establishing Parallel Structures:**

Under your watch, your campaign team is purposefully promoting division by creating parallel party structures contrary to party regulations, violating Article 20 (party structure based on democratic principles of unified, elective organs) and Regulation 43 (requirement for all party organs to be registered with the Secretary-General).





3. Breach of Public Event Protocols:**

Likewise, you deliberately violated established protocols by attending an illegal Tonse Alliance meeting without the authority of the Party President and Acting Deputy Secretary Generals, contravening Regulation 29(d) (disobeying party organ directives.)





4. Unauthorized Recognition of Dismissed Members:**

You have continued to recognize individuals dismissed from party positions by the President, violating Article 13 (prohibiting leaders from acting contrary to party authority) and Article 58(c) (Central Committee’s mandate to enforce discipline and regulate party organ activities).





These actions undermine party unity, disregard hierarchical authority, harm the PF’s integrity, and disrupt organizational order. You are required to submit a written exculpatory statement **within 7 days** to the Disciplinary Committee, per Regulation 100(1). Failure to respond constitutes acceptance.





Post-response, a decision will be rendered promptly, with appeal rights to Central Committee, National Council, or General Conference (Regulation 99).





As an MCC, you are entrusted to uphold the Constitution. This charge enforces accountability to protect the Party’s unity and mission.





Yours sincerely,



Celestin M. Mukandila

**ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL – ADMINISTRATION**



Cc: The Party President

Cc: Acting National Chairperson

Cc: Acting Deputy Secretary General – Political

Cc: Disciplinary Committee.