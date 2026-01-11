Given Lubinda DECLARES WAR ON MUNDUBILE: PARTY SLAMS SENIOR MP WITH GROSS INDISCIPLINE CHARGES, ORDERS HIM TO EXPLAIN OR FACE THE AXE





By Current Zambia



The Patriotic Front (PF) has escalated its internal power struggle after slapping Brian Mundubile, one of its most senior figures and a Central Committee Member, with serious disciplinary charges that expose deepening cracks within the opposition party..





In a confidential letter dated 10 January 2026, PF Acting Deputy Secretary General for Administration Celestin Mukandila accuses Mundubile of gross indiscipline, insubordination, and constitutional violations, accusing him of deliberately undermining party authority and unity.





PF alleges that Mundubile spread false and inflammatory claims on social media, alleging that the party leadership was plotting to expel him and block his political ambitions. The party dismisses the claims as baseless propaganda meant to damage the leadership’s credibility and stir rebellion within the ranks.





The charges further accuse Mundubile of creating parallel party structures through his campaign team, a move PF says is designed to divide the party and weaken established organs. He is also accused of defying party directives by attending an unauthorized Tonse Alliance meeting, a decision PF labels illegal and a direct breach of party regulations.





The party has also accused Mundubile of recognizing and working with individuals who were officially dismissed by the party president, an act described as open defiance of constitutional authority and party discipline.





The party warns that Mundubile’s conduct undermines PF’s integrity, disrespects the chain of command, and threatens organizational order. He has been given seven days to submit a written exculpatory statement to the Disciplinary Committee. Failure to respond, the party warns, will be treated as acceptance of the charges.

The letter makes it clear that this is no routine disciplinary process but a full-scale political confrontation within PF. With appeal options only available after judgment, the message from party headquarters is blunt: discipline first, explanations later.





As PF battles to reorganize ahead of the 2026 general elections, the Mundubile saga signals that the party’s internal divisions are far from over and that the fight for control of PF is now being waged in the open.



Saturday 10th January 2026