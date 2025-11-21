GIVEN LUBINDA DOES NOT QUALIFY AS PF PRESIDENT ONLY BEMBA AND EASTERNER – MUMBI PHIRI

MUMBI PHIRI- GIVEN LUBINDA DOES NOT QUALIFY AS PF PRESIDENT ONLY BEMBA AND EASTERNER.





By ECL TV



STAKEHOLDERS CONDEMN MUMBI PHIRI’S TRIBAL REMARKS, CALL FOR UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





Various stakeholders have condemned former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri for her alleged tribal remarks, describing them as divisive and a threat to national unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Ms. Phiri is alleged to have stated in a publication and accompanying audio that the PF could only win the 2026 elections if the party’s top two positions were occupied by individuals from either the Bemba or Eastern regions.





Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda, labelled the remarks as regressive and dangerous, stressing that tribalism should never be used as a political tool. He warned that such sentiments risk deepening divisions and eroding the values of peace and inclusivity.





Former Vice President Nevers Mumba echoed similar sentiments, saying the remarks undermine the “One Zambia, One Nation” principle that has long held the country together. He urged political leaders to foster unity and respect diversity.





Centre for Protection of Human Rights and Advancement of Democracy (CePHRAD) Executive Director, Christopher Manyepa, also weighed in, emphasizing that leadership must be based on merit rather than tribal or regional affiliations. He cautioned against political domination that marginalizes other groups or limits citizens’ opportunities to lead.





Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director, Mark Simuuwe, called on Zambians to reject divisive rhetoric and stand firm in defending democracy and national harmony. He expressed disappointment that some political figures continue to advance tribal agendas despite Zambia’s long-standing commitment to unity and coexistence.