HH a vengeful, angry man – Lubinda

By Kholiwe Miti

ACTING PF president Given Lubinda has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a vengeful and angry man.

Featuring on Radio Christian Voice’s Chat Back programme, Lubinda urged President Hichilema to show grace to God for giving him what he prayed for, for many years and should stop being vengeful.

“We have a Head of State who continues to vilify his predecessors, and that is beneath what we expect from the Head of State. What we expect is that President Hakainde will show his grace to the Zambian people and to God that He gave him what he fought for, for 17 years; for this long time and God gave it to him,’’ Lubinda said.

‘’Let him utilise it by showing grace, and not showing vengeance and anger. His being vengeful over things that don’t even necessarily require any anger, why is he so venomous? Every time he speaks he spits venom on others, no! That’s not how to govern a country.”

And Lubinda said the unfair treatment of the former first family was uncalled for and is very regrettable by those that hitched the ploy to go and surround the residence of former president Edgar Lungu.

“This is not fair treatment to these people and we know who you are targeting, and we have always said that. But to go to the extent of breaking down the gate to the residence of the former president is totally draconian; it is not expected to occur in a country that is being governed by people who postured as angels, people who keep saying they are going to govern this country based on the rule of law, people who keep praising themselves as having brought law and order in the country; it is totally unacceptable,” Lubinda said.

He questioned police action to surround Lungu’s house as if they thought he had something to hide.

“Because there is no evidence whatsoever that the former first lady resisted to give information which the police were looking for. And this is a matter involving one citizen and what we are hearing now is, this is a matter of a transaction of some kind. Now, how the police will come so high handed that they bring 200 police officers to come and surround the former president’s residence when on the streets of Lusaka there is crime being occasioned and the other police all of them were moved to go to the former president’s house! This is a dent on the governance record of Zambia and it will take a long time to clean it,’’ said Lubinda.

‘’It’s a huge dent on Zambia’s credentials as a democratic state; it is a huge dent on Zambia as a state that maintains law and order and it will take a long time to clean it. It is a very regrettable event and I want to say that even those who hatched the ploy to go and surround former president Edgar Lungu’s residence must be regretting, if indeed they have any conscience, they must be regretting.’’