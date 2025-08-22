Hon Lubinda Can Contest

UBZ Party Apostle President Hector Soondo urges Zambians not to be misled by propaganda questioning Lubinda’s eligibility





Lusaka, Aug. 21, 2025 – United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party Apostle President Hector Soondo has strongly affirmed that Acting Tonse Alliance Chairperson Hon Given Lubinda is fully qualified to contest for the presidency of Zambia, dismissing claims by certain political actors that the Constitution bars him from running.





Speaking to Hot Information Newspaper on Thursday, Soondo said Hon Lubinda, like any Zambian citizen, meets all constitutional requirements to contest the highest office in the land. He urged the public to ignore deliberate misinformation designed to undermine Lubinda’s presidential ambitions.





“Some politicians, including elements from the opposition PF and even within the ruling UPND, are circulating false narratives suggesting that Lubinda is not eligible to run for president. This is completely untrue,” Soondo told *Hot Information Newspaper*. “The Constitution is clear: Hon Given Lubinda is eligible. He has every right, like any other citizen, to contest the elections. Zambians should ignore those trying to mislead them.”





Soondo accused a “cocktail of politicians” from both sides of the political divide of resorting to cheap propaganda aimed at diverting public attention from Hon Lubinda’s growing popularity and influence. According to him, the misinformation campaign is driven by fear that Hon Lubinda’s candidacy could significantly alter the political landscape in the upcoming elections.





“The people spreading these lies are scared of Hon Lubinda. They are trying to manipulate public perception and weaken his support. But the truth is simple: Hon Lubinda is eligible, and no amount of misinformation can change that,” Soondo added.





He further appealed to Zambians to exercise caution and verify information before accepting political narratives. “Zambians deserve the truth. It is our responsibility as citizens to seek facts and not be swayed by propaganda aimed at creating confusion or division. Hon Given Lubinda is constitutionally qualified to contest the presidency, and I urge everyone to recognize that fact,” Soondo emphasized.





The UBZ Party President resident’s statement comes amid rising speculation about Hon Lubinda’s political ambitions and potential role in shaping Zambia’s political future. Analysts say his candidacy could alter traditional party dynamics, prompting both ruling and opposition politicians to attempt to influence public perception through misinformation campaigns.





Soondo’s intervention seeks to clarify the legal and constitutional position of Lubinda, ensuring that Zambians are not misled by political rhetoric as the nation approaches the next general elections.





President Soondo further called on Hon Lubinda to come out and tell Zambian the truth about his eligibility to contest the forth coming general election so that Zambian should not be not be cheated by those using malicious campaign against him.