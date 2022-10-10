Given Lubinda Mourns Comedian Sinkala

LUBINDA MOURNS COMEDIAN SINKALA

Monday 10th October, 2022

PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda has mourned the tragic passing of popular comedian and MC Bright Sinkala who died yesterday in a horrific traffic accident that occurred on Great North Road.

Mr Lubinda has described the late Sinkala as an exceptional trans-generational talent who used laughter and entertainment to share nuggets of wisdom with his audiences.

Hon Lubinda has expressed grave concern with the increasing carnage on our roads and has since called upon all the relevant authorities to put up appropriate safety measures to save lives.

The Acting President has since conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

May the soul of our dear departed rest in eternal peace.

Issued by;

Antonio M. Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front