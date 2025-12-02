GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS 2026 ELECTIONS CHANCE FOR ZAMBIANS TO CORRECT ‘POLITICAL MISTAKE’





By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front -PF- Acting President Given Lubinda says the party is confident Zambians will, in the 2026 general elections, correct what he describes as a political misstep made in the 2021 general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lubinda believes the 2026 polls will mark a turning point for the country’s governance and development trajectory.





He says the next general elections offer an opportunity for Zambians to re-evaluate the course the country has taken since 2021, adding that many citizens are now regretting their decision to change government and are eager to see improvements in service delivery, economic management, and national development.





Mr. Lubinda adds that the party is preparing to present itself as a viable alternative as the nation moves towards the next polls, further noting that the PF intends to demonstrate readiness to restore what he describes as lost opportunities.



PHOENIX NEWS