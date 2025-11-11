GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS NAKACINDA WAS JAILED UNDER A LAW THAT NO LONGER EXISTS





The Lusaka High Court has denied bail pending appeal to Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Raphael Nakacinda, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr Nakacinda was convicted after alleging that the Head of State had summoned judges to his residence to influence judicial decisions.





reacting to the ruling, Acting PF Leader Given Lubinda expressed disappointment, stating that the party had hoped Nakacinda would be granted bail.

Mr Lubinda, who previously served as Minister of Justice, argued that the law under which Nakacinda was convicted had been repealed and no longer exists in Zambia’s statutes.





he affirmed that the PF would continue pursuing bail, maintaining that the conviction is based on a defunct legal provision.

