GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS NO HOUSEHOLD IN ZAMBIA WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPERIENCING LOAD-SHEDDING TODAY IF PF HAD NOT LOST 2021 ELECTIONS





By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda says no household in Zambia would have been experiencing load-shedding today if the PF had not lost the 2021 general elections.





Speaking to phoenix news, Mr. Lubinda contends that the country's current power challenges are a direct result of stalled progress in the energy sector over the past five years.





Mr. Lubinda explains that when the PF left office, Zambia's electricity generation capacity had doubled from about 1,600 megawatts in 2011 to around 3,200 megawatts adding that recent additions to the national grid, including projects commissioned under the current regime, were initiated by the PF and have pushed national capacity to above 4,000 megawatts.





He says the former ruling party had a clear long term energy expansion programme and insists that Zambia would have reached 6,000 megawatts of generation capacity by now if the party had remained in power as outlined in its 2021–2026 manifesto.





Mr. Lubinda adds that the pf had planned large-scale investments in solar energy and nuclear power as part of a diversified national energy mix.



