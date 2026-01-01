GIVEN LUBINDA SAYS PF NOT INTIMIDATED BY GOVT’S MINGALATO’ THREAT



Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda has dismissed the ruling party’s perceived threats of ‘Mingalato’ against the opposition, saying the party is not scared of any form of political intimidation ahead of this year’s general elections.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lubinda has urged government to focus on addressing the everyday needs of Zambians, such as food security and prompt payment of farmers for produce supplied to the state, rather than undermining the opposition.





He says citizens are the real opposition, and has advised government to prioritize their needs.





Mr. Lubinda has criticized government’s continued tactics aimed at undermining the opposition, saying such focus wastes public resources and energy that should be directed towards improving livelihoods.





He has assured that the PF will be more united, amidst reports of a new wave of ‘Mingalato’ being planned against the opposition should they unite.



PN