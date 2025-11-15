⬆️ THE CANDIDATES | Given Lubinda: The Loyalist With No Base



Given Lubinda enters the PF leadership race with one of the longest political CVs in the field. His career spans twenty years in Parliament, four senior Cabinet ministries, and a decade of visibility as one of the most recognisable faces of the Patriotic Front. He is not a newcomer and he does not sell himself as one. His message is stability. His pitch is experience.





Born in 1963, Lubinda’s training is in agriculture, with added credentials in business management, strategic planning and natural resource management. He built his political footprint in Kabwata, where he held the parliamentary seat from 2001 to 2021, surviving the MMD wave, the Sata populist rise, the Lungu consolidation, and two decades of Lusaka’s shifting political mood.





His ministerial record is broad. Information. Foreign Affairs. Agriculture and Livestock. Justice. These are not minor roles. They place him among the few PF aspirants who understand how policy is drafted, funded, implemented and defended in Parliament. That institutional memory gives him leverage within PF structures now fractured by parallel conventions, legal fights and factional command posts.





As acting PF President and acting Chair of the Tonse Alliance, Lubinda holds a unique dual portfolio. He is the face of PF internally and the bridge into a wider coalition externally. That gives him strategic reach but also creates pressure. Acting roles are temporary. They carry authority but not mandate. Unless the convention endorses him, his influence will remain contested.





His strength lies in being seen as the adult in a room filled with feuding camps. His weakness is the same thing. PF is not in a technocratic mood. It is a party searching for a fighter, a symbol, a lightning rod. Lubinda speaks the language of institutional discipline at a time when cadres, MPs and delegates crave a political brawler who can match UPND’s messaging and reclaim lost ground in urban strongholds.





This challenge becomes sharper in the shadow of PF’s informal tribal geometry. Lubinda is ethnically from Western Province. PF’s delegate map is dominated by Muchinga, Northern, Luapula and Eastern. This is the northern circuit and eastern enclave that has shaped PF leadership calculations for years. It is the same pattern that delivered Sata and Lungu and the same calculus that Makebi and Mundubile are now exploiting.





Mumbi Phiri, once PF’s deputy secretary general and now a loud Makebi supporter, has been blunt for months now: “PF president must be Bemba, running mate must be Easterner.” It is not written in the constitution, but it is embedded in PF’s political culture. That unwritten ideology is Lubinda’s biggest structural hurdle. His experience is respected. His loyalty is not doubted. But the delegate arithmetic limits his ceiling before voting even begins.





Lubinda’s campaign attempts to break this ceiling by framing himself as the unity candidate, a figure who can stabilise the party, negotiate alliances and restore internal order after years of legal battles and leadership chaos. Whether this message resonates with a convention dominated by regions outside his own remains uncertain.





What is clear is this: if PF wants institutional stability, Lubinda is the natural choice. If PF wants a populist fightback, the delegates may look elsewhere. His candidacy will test whether PF has matured into a national party or remains tethered to its original ethnic circuitry. In a race defined by factional heat, legal disputes, and regional politics, Lubinda stands out not because he shouts the loudest, but because he understands the machinery he hopes to lead.





