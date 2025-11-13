GIVEN LUBINDA URGES ECZ TO EXTEND VOTER REGISTRATION BEYOND 15 DAYS AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Given Lubinda has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the voter registration period beyond the current 15-day window.





Speaking to PF structures in Mongu, Western Province, Mr. Lubinda argued that the current figures are insufficient to cover all eligible voters.





He urged the Commission to address logistical challenges and proposed that National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voter registers be made available at single centers to streamline the process and enhance accessibility ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





Mr. Lubinda also raised concerns over the government’s continued push for constitutional amendments through Bill 7, questioning the timing and transparency of the legislative process.

