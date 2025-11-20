GIVEN LUBINDA VOWS TO CONTINUE TOUR OF DUTY DESPITE ATTACK



By Chamuka Shalubala/Patricia Mbewe/Loise Kakoma



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has vowed to continue his tour of duty despite being attacked by suspected UPND cadres in Kabwe yesterday.





Mr. Lubinda says the incident has not intimidated him and that he will continue to engage with party members.



He has told Phoenix News in an interview that he is feeling much better and has recovered from the attack and brutalization he suffered at the hands of the suspected UPND cadres.





Mr. Lubinda has promised to comprehensively address the matter once he is done with his tour of duty.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police says it has launched an investigation into the attack and abduction of PF Acting President Given Lubinda in Kabwe yesterday.





Speaking on the Phoenix Breakfast show this morning, Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says police prioritized Mr. Lubinda’s safety before making any arrests at the time they rescued him from a mob.





Mr. Chilabi has disclosed that police are now analyzing video footage to identify the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.





And Central Province Minister and UPND Provincial Chairman, Mwabashike Nkulukusa, has directed the provincial team to work closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the alleged attack and dragging of Mr. Lubinda.





Mr. Nkulukusa has condemned the act of violence, stating that such behavior has no place in central province or Zambia as a whole and has reiterated the UPND government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the safety and security of all citizens.

PHOENIX NEWS