Given Lubinda yet to reflect on next action if he loses PF convention

Lubinda yet to reflect on next action if he loses PF convention



PF faction leader Given Lubinda says if his party members reject him at the convention, he would have to ask himself whether there is another leader within the party with comparable experience and whether he would be comfortable serving under such leadership.







Lubinda said he would be forced into deep personal reflection if members decide they no longer want him at the helm.





Speaking during an appearance on Showstar’s House, the former Justice minister was asked whether he would support another candidate if someone else emerged victorious at the PF convention.





“If the people of the Patriotic Front do not see value in me as president, then I will have to ask myself what position they want me to hold,” Lubinda responded.





He explained that he currently sits in a difficult position, having accumulated years of political experience and presently leading the party, making it hard to immediately imagine serving under someone else.





Lubinda said the thought of losing the convention had not crossed his mind before, but admitted that it now forced him to think deeply about his role going forward.





“I am in a very awkward position because of the experience I have and the responsibility I currently carry,” he said.





Lubinda stressed that the issue is not one he has fully resolved yet, adding that he needs time to reflect before making any public position known.





“Let me reflect upon it and I will make it known pretty soon,” said Lubinda.



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 2, 2026