Given Lubinda’s Appointment Of  Katotobwe And Dr Chitalu Chilufya To PF  Central Committee Null And Void – Davies Mwila

GIVEN LUBINDA’s APPOINTMENTS TO PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE NULL AND VOID – DAVIES MWILA.

………..says the acting President breached the party constitution and internal Rules

Lusaka……….November 19, 2025 (Smart Eagles)

Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says PF Acting President Given Lubinda breached the Party Constitution when he made appointments to the Central Committee.

Recently, Hon Lubinda announced the appointments of Fellow Presidential Candidates Hon Chanda Katotobwe and Dr Chitalu Chilufya.

Speaking at a Media Briefing today, Hon Mwila said any Central Committee appointments must first be approved by the National Executive Committee and subsequently ratified by the Central Committee itself.

He said these procedures were not followed thereby breaching the party constitution and internal rules.

Hon Mwila said all candidates vying for the party presidency should relinquish their current positions to ensure a fair process as the Party heads to the General Conference.

“Members of the party you are aware that the party is going to the General Conference next week to elect a leader who will take us to the General Election.

I wish to state that , the appointments are illegal because the appointment of any member of the Central Committee has to go through the National Executive Committee as well as the Central Committee for Ratification. Since all those stages were not followed, the party Constitution and our own rules have been abrogated,” he said.

He has since urged the PF National Chairman Hon Musonda Mpankata to take charge because the Constitution empowers him to preside over party affairs in the run up to the general conference.

“Hon Mwila expects that the national chairman will chair the meeting on Saturday. We expect all the candidates vying for the President position to relinquish their positions since they are all candidates.

We expect order, there must be order in the party as we go to the general conference. We expect our party members to maintain order and remain calm as we head to the general conference,” he said.