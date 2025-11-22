Given Lubinda’s conduct are the reasons Why he easily gets beaten- Davies Mwila.

Former PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has dismissed changes made by PF Acting President to the central committee as useless.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Mr Mwila called on PF members not to respect changes made by Given Lubinda as his brain is damaged following the slaps he received from UPND carders in Kabwe few days ago.

“Who is Hon Lubinda to drop me and my colleagues from the central committee? He has no power to do so. But I forgive him because it’s the slaps he received from the UPND that is confusing him. Let him seek medical help if he is sick instead of bringing confusion in our party”, said Mwila.