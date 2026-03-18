GIVEN LUBINDA`S PLOT TO DISQUALIFY PF PRESIDENTIAL RACE CANDIDATES EXPOSED AS PROVINCIAL CHAIRPERSONS UNITE TO REJECT THE MOVE





Lusaka, 17/03/2026



A plot hatched by PF acting President Given Lubinda, Deputy Secretary General Hon Miles Sampa and PF Chairperson for Elections Hon Ng`ambi to disqualify three party Presidential candidates vying for the PF Presidency has been brought to light.





Front runner Willah Joseph Mudolo, Former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Counsel Makebi Zulu are the candidates targeted in this scheme.

Nominations for the PF Presidency closed 2 weeks ago with all candidates meeting the set conditions. But in a surprising turn of events, Mudolo who has been pivotal as a key financier of PF activities was yesterday (16th March 2026) notified that he does not qualify to participate in the race on grounds of residency by PF`s appointed Election Commissioner Mr Abraham Mwansa citing article 100 under instructions from Hon Lubinda and his team.

Mr Mudolo is a Bonafide Zambian resident with second residence in South Africa and continues to enjoy and excise his rights as a Zambian citizen.





Hon Makebi Zulu was to receive his disqualification notice today followed by Dr Chitalu Chilufya tomorrow 18th March 2026 on flimsy grounds. The two are seen as strong candidates in the race and likely to garner more votes than Lubinda and Sampa. Hon Chitalu was to be disqualified on matters related to his past legal cases which he has since been exonerated of.





The scheme by was strongly rejected by PF provincial chairperson and Members of the central committee citing unfair advantage and discrediting it as an undemocratic act.

They have since called for a reprint of ballot papers to include the 3 candidates who had secretly been removed.



The PF is set to hold its convention on Thursday 19th March 2026.