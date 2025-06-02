Giving constitution amendment touch for the future- Batuke Imenda- PF SG

*STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*



Sunday, 2nd June 2025



_Giving constitution amendment touch for the future_

…time for Zambians to stand as one in support of national document development





LUSAKA-ZAMBIA stands poignantly at the crossroads, a point of important decision-making that will shape the future.



While, admittedly, there are many areas of national development that require urgent attention – and most are being attended to – debate on the constitution has taken centre stage.





The country seems to have converged on the constitution, with individuals, civil society organisations and political parties expressing various views following a proposal for constitutional amendments Minister of Justice Princess Kasune presented to Parliament last month.





The debate has, unfortunately, taken a partisan route with the sole aim of derailing the process or, at the least, stagnating it.



One faction of the Patriotic Front (PF) is in full support of the proposed amendments while the other is violently opposed.





What is surprising, though, is the fact that the Given Lubinda led PF has flip-flopped because these amendments are largely what his party proposed in 2019.



How is it that the same proposals they made five years ago are now seen as evil in their lenses?





If Zambia were to develop in all aspects, stakeholders should begin to look at national issues objectively.



Gratefully, one such man who sees things as they are and has Zambia at heart is Kanchibiya member of Parliament (MP) Sunday Chanda.





He is not scared of breaking ranks with the PF because he believes citizens should outgrow partisan politics for national good.



The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment Bill 2025) was published in April 23 allowing citizens to have full appreciation of the Bill.





Mr Chanda says Zambia’s strength has never been in differences but in citizens’ ability to rise above them.



Further, he says Zambia is bigger than any political party, tribe, region, or individual ambition.





“We must, therefore, reject any attempts; subtle or blatant; that seek to divide us along political, ethnic, or regional lines. Our duty is to the collective good, to building a Zambia where every citizen, regardless of background, has a fair shot at a better future.”





He advised political party leaders against making decisions based on “us against them” but instead “we” with a shared responsibility to move Zambia forward.



“Leadership is not about winning arguments; it is about winning the future for those who will come after us.”





Nation-building, Mr Chanda opines, is not the work of government alone; it is the work of every citizen.



“If we all take responsibility in our own spaces; whether in government, opposition, business, civil society, or community service; then Zambia will not only survive the challenges of today but will thrive for generations to come.”





Such is the wisdom of the young Parliamentarian which is broadly shared by President Hakainde Hichilema.



“Let history remember that we chose unity over division, progress over pettiness, and service over self-interest. The future is ours to shape; together,” Mr Chanda says.





While Mr Chanda may have been moderate in his approach, MMD president Nevers Mumba pulled no punches.



He has accused the opposition of being agents of falsehoods.



He is of the view that the proposed amendments are by far better than the failed Bill 10 under the PF.





If there is one group that government needed the most to endorse the amendments, it is the workers.



Zambia Congress of Trade Unions president while the timing of the amendments may be doubted, their importance is paramount.





While political opportunists premised their opposition to the bill on what they thought would be inclusions such as abolishment of the 50 percent plus one vote for one to be elected President, they were shocked when such a proposal was not in the bill.



Instead, the bill in anchored on sincerity of developing a progressive national document that carries the aspirations of all.





Critical and topical are proposals of delimitation which propose an increase.from 156 to 211 electable constituencies.



In addition, the bill proposes the inclusion of youths, woman and differently-abled on a proportional representation basis.





With constituency development fund (CDF) working wonders across the country, the UPND has now made it one of the most viable means for development.



From a meagre K1.6 billion in 2021, the UPND has increased CDF to over K36 billion which is helping to build schools, health facilities and meeting many social needs of constituents.





“There comes a time in the life of a country when all must stand as one …and there is no better time than now when the country is pivoting towards development,” UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda said.





“We all know that multiparty democracy is anchored on the people and that’s why there is window for all to make possible submissions to the bill… let’s give our President a chance, he has genuine desire to develop our beloved country,” Mr Imenda said.



_Issued by: Batuke Imenda_



*UPND SECRETARY GENERAL*