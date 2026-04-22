Global Condom Price Hike Fears Raise Concerns Over STIs and Unplanned Pregnancies

There are growing concerns that cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unplanned pregnancies could rise globally due to a possible increase in condom prices linked to geopolitical tensions involving Iran, United States, and Israel.

According to the head of Karex, one of the world’s largest condom manufacturers based in Malaysia, the company is facing challenges in sourcing key raw materials. Additionally, shipments of finished products have been delayed at sea due to disruptions in shipping routes.

Company official Goh Miah Kiat warned that if the situation persists, the company may be forced to increase condom prices by approximately 30 percent.

Kiat noted that this comes at a time when global demand for condoms continues to rise, raising particular concern for low-income countries where access is already limited due to cost.

Health experts warn that any significant increase in condom prices could undermine efforts to prevent the spread of STIs and reduce unplanned pregnancies.

Meanwhile, data from the National AIDS Commission Malawi shows that Malawi alone used over 161 million condoms in 2024, highlighting the importance of affordability and accessibility.