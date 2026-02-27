GLOBAL EVACUATION WAVE: 15+ COUNTRIES TELL CITIZENS TO GET OUT OF IRAN NOW





Tensions are spiking, and governments worldwide are hitting the panic button, urging their people to leave Iran:





🇦🇺 Australia – Leave as soon as possible

🇧🇷 Brazil – Get out, following Lebanon alerts

🇨🇦 Canada – Leave immediately due to risk of hostilities



🇨🇳 China – Evacuate via commercial means right away

🇨🇾 Cyprus – Avoid all travel, leave now (mid-Jan 2026)

🇫🇮 Finland – Avoid Iran, consider leaving Israel/Lebanon too



🇩🇪 Germany – No travel, leave promptly

🇮🇳 India – All citizens (students, pilgrims) exit by any transport

🇵🇱 Poland – Leave immediately



🇷🇸 Serbia – Get out due to deteriorating security

🇸🇬 Singapore – Avoid travel, leave Iran

🇰🇷 South Korea – Do not travel to Iran



🇸🇪 Sweden – Avoid all travel, leave immediately (mid-Jan 2026)

🇬🇧 UK – Heightened risks, staff already pulled out



🇺🇸 U.S. – “Leave Iran now,” land routes via Armenia/Turkey if needed



Plus: The UK officially withdrew embassy staff over the security mess.



This isn’t routine travel advice, it’s a coordinated rush to clear civilians before war potentially blows up.