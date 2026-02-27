GLOBAL EVACUATION WAVE: 15+ COUNTRIES TELL CITIZENS TO GET OUT OF IRAN NOW

Tensions are spiking, and governments worldwide are hitting the panic button, urging their people to leave Iran:



🇦🇺 Australia – Leave as soon as possible 
🇧🇷 Brazil – Get out, following Lebanon alerts 
🇨🇦 Canada – Leave immediately due to risk of hostilities 


🇨🇳 China – Evacuate via commercial means right away 
🇨🇾 Cyprus – Avoid all travel, leave now (mid-Jan 2026) 
🇫🇮 Finland – Avoid Iran, consider leaving Israel/Lebanon too 


🇩🇪 Germany – No travel, leave promptly 
🇮🇳 India – All citizens (students, pilgrims) exit by any transport 
🇵🇱 Poland – Leave immediately 


🇷🇸 Serbia – Get out due to deteriorating security 
🇸🇬 Singapore – Avoid travel, leave Iran 
🇰🇷 South Korea – Do not travel to Iran 


🇸🇪 Sweden – Avoid all travel, leave immediately (mid-Jan 2026) 
🇬🇧 UK – Heightened risks, staff already pulled out


🇺🇸 U.S. – “Leave Iran now,” land routes via Armenia/Turkey if needed 

Plus: The UK officially withdrew embassy staff over the security mess.

This isn’t routine travel advice, it’s a coordinated rush to clear civilians before war potentially blows up.

