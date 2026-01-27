GLOBAL INVESTORS VISIT ZAMBIA AS CONFIDENCE GROWS POST-DEBT RESTRUCTURING





President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is witnessing renewed global investor confidence following the successful completion of its 36-month debt restructuring programme.





Earlier today, the Head of State hosted a high-level delegation of global investors led by JP Morgan and Chase, accompanied by representatives from leading financial institutions based in London, Geneva, Boston, Dubai, Luxembourg and the United States.





President Hichilema explained that the visit comes at a time when the country’s economy is entering a growth phase, adding that the investors are expected to engage with public, private and multilateral partners to explore opportunities in priority sectors.





He noted that the areas of interest include energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and financial services, which he described as key pillars of Zambia’s national development strategy.





The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a stable and predictable investment climate, stating that Zambia remains focused on reforms that encourage joint ventures and public-private partnerships.





He said these efforts are aimed at ensuring investments translate into real and lasting benefits for citizens.





President Hichilema said the presence of the delegation was a strong signal that Zambia is once again open for business and attracting serious global capital and emphasized that the government would continue to pursue policies that create “a competitive investment environment that delivers tangible benefits to the Zambian people.”