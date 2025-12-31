GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT ON ZAMBIA: GOVERNANCE EXPERT SAYS HICHILEMA’S REFORMS ARE WINNING INTERNATIONAL CONFIDENCE





Lusaka — Governance expert and civil rights activist Patrick Mnthanga says President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and reform agenda have firmly placed Zambia on the global stage, attracting renewed international attention and confidence in the country’s long-term growth and stability.





Mr. Mnthanga, who is Executive Director of the Centre for Governance, said the recognition of President Hichilema among the “World Leaders of 2025” by the British newspaper The Telegraph is a strong endorsement of Zambia’s economic turnaround, governance reforms and rising global stature





He noted that the recognition reflects Zambia’s improved fiscal discipline, successful debt restructuring and positive growth outlook, with the economy projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026.





Mr. Mnthanga has attributed several key reforms under the UPND administration to have contributed to the international acclaim.



He cited the Government’s fiscal discipline and debt restructuring efforts, including transparent management of arrears and an IMF-supported debt reform programme, which have restored investor confidence and stabilised the economy.





Mr. Mnthanga also highlighted social sector reforms, particularly the introduction of free education and the massive recruitment of teachers and health workers, which he said have significantly strengthened access to essential services across the country.





He further pointed to the revamping of the mining sector, noting that clearer tax policies and predictable royalty deductions have boosted copper production and attracted record levels of investment, positioning Zambia as a competitive and reliable mining destination.





On governance, the activist commended the Government’s anti-corruption drive and expansion of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), saying stronger institutions and increased CDF allocations have accelerated grassroots development and improved service delivery at local level.





Mr. Mnthanga said Zambia’s growing international profile has also translated into heightened diplomatic engagement, marked by historic visits from China’s Premier, the European Union’s development leadership and senior delegations from the United States.





He added that the country is experiencing a surge in foreign direct investment, supported by investor-friendly measures such as zero-rated VAT on manufacturing equipment and 100 percent profit repatriation, which have made Zambia more attractive to global investors.





“The global spotlight now positions Zambia as a reform model on the continent and opens new avenues for development financing, expanded trade agreements and international exposure,” Mr. Mnthanga said.





He noted that platforms such as Expo 2025 Osaka present further opportunities for Zambia to showcase its economic potential, reforms and investment prospects to the world.





Mr. Mnthanga concluded that President Hichilema’s leadership has not only restored confidence at home but has also repositioned Zambia as a credible, stable and forward-looking partner in the global economy.



