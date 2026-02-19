Global Submarine Arms Race: Numbers Beneath the Waves



China’s submarine fleet growth, paired with advanced undersea technology, is pushing Beijing toward world-class naval capability.





This expansion is contributing to an undersea arms race between China, the United States, and other major powers in the Pacific and beyond.





Largest Submarine Fleets (Approximate Numbers):



United States: 70 submarines (nuclear-powered attack & ballistic missile)





Russia: 63 submarines (nuclear & conventional)



China: 61 submarines (conventional & nuclear)

Iran: 25 submarines (coastal & strategic)

Japan: 24 submarines (diesel-electric, regional defense)





South Korea: 22 submarines (advanced conventional)



India: 18 submarines (conventional & nuclear)

United Kingdom: 9 submarines (nuclear deterrent & attack)





France: 9 submarines (nuclear attack & strategic)



As these underwater forces expand, tensions are rising in key maritime regions — especially the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans — as nations compete for strategic advantage beneath the seas.