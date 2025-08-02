‘Go to hell’: Gayton McKenzie slams Julius Malema

South African politics stays fiery whenever Julius Malema and Gayton McKenzie clash. Their words spark outrage, laughter, and endless debate. Leading the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Malema never holds back his views. On the other side, Patriotic Alliance (PA) president McKenzie also speaks bluntly and fiercely.

These rivals often attack each other publicly, turning disagreements into headline-grabbing spats. Their rivalry reflects deeper party tensions. EFF’s radical approach regularly collides with PA’s straight-talking nationalism. Each time they exchange words, supporters take sides passionately. In political circles, their feud has become a show of power, personality, and raw political theatre.

Gayton McKenzie tells Julius Malema to go to hell

This week, the feud reached new heights. On a podcast, Gayton McKenzie called Malema stupid— “‘n dom ding,” a gossip, and even a bank robber. Malema swiftly hit back, denying he was a robber and threatening to sue McKenzie. The heated war of words didn’t stop there. On Monday night, McKenzie addressed his party supporters on social media. Responding to Malema’s threat to sue, he fired back boldly: “This one think he has the sole mandate to insult people, go to hell.”

The drama echoes previous legal battles. Malema has already sued McKenzie’s vice-president, Kenny Kunene, for defamation. Now, the spotlight shifts back to the party leaders themselves. As EFF and PA supporters watch, these exchanges fuel the tension between two of South Africa’s most outspoken political voices. Their rivalry mixes personal insults with serious accusations, making South African politics as unpredictable as ever.

This one think he has the sole mandate to insult people, go to hell. pic.twitter.com/IpZBxKlIXW — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 31, 2025

What supporters say

After Gayton McKenzie told Julius Malema to go to hell, supporters, critics, and neutral observers can’t look away.

@MzamoDudula “Chairman @GaytonMcK, leave the Julius insults for the TL gladiators. Rather educate us: you spent ~15 years behind bars and came out doing better than most in this life thing. If prison pauses one’s life, how did you hack the system? That’s the leadership lesson we need.”

@Llekamania_ “Did you see what Jermaine Seoposenwe said or o busy ka twar? You are becoming useless with each passing day.”

@AvainAfrica “Gayton, build a school, that will be insult enough.”

@Waylonjunior “Hell would reject him, just to avoid sharing space with you. South Africa, your ministers 🚮”