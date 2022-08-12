God can bring back an abusive ex to see if you’re still foolish – Sichula

By Oliver Chisenga

NDC leader George Sichula says the Patriotic Front “stinks with corruption” and must go into oblivion.

Reacting to PF national chairman Davies Chama who recently asked Zambians to give the former ruling party “another chance” saying the party had “repented”, Sichula wondered what the PF have repented from.



He said sometimes God “can bring back an abusive ex in your life to see if you are still foolish”.

“They have repented from what? PF must go into oblivion. Zambians do not want to hear anything concerning the PF. It feels like opening the fresh wounds of gassing and violence. The name PF has left Zambians with very bad memories because many people died in different circumstances,” he said.



Sichula, a former district commissioner of Chingola and Itezhi Tezhi, said forgiving the PF would be a precarious decision.

He said it was upsetting to hear PF leaders asking for forgiveness when Zambians are still suffering owing to the damage the party caused to the economy during its tenure.



“This party stinks with corruption. It’s a criminal organisation and forgiving them will be too risky and right now they are shedding the tears of a crocodile. Zambians can never entrust power in the hands of the dictators again. Never again should the nation entertain tribalism, nepotism and regionalism. It’s upsetting to hear them even asking for forgiveness when Zambians are still suffering due to the mess the caused to our economy,” he said. “Giving the PF chance will be an opportunity for them to strip off remaining resources. And if anything, have they shown any repentance to attract forgiveness? A few weeks ago cadres through Tutwa Ngulube, they were disrespecting the police during the appearance of the former first lady [Esther Lungu] at DEC [Drug Enforcement Commission].”

Sichula added that forgiveness does not come cheap.



“Do [the PF] really think that Zambians are stupid? Anyway, sometimes God can bring back an abusive ex in your life to see if you are still foolish. These guys think that forgiveness can be easy and cheap since Zambia is a Christian Nation. Yes, we can forgive but not giving them power. We can forgive but we can’t forget the violence and corruption they made us go through,” said Sichula.