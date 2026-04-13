GOD HAS GIVEN US MUNDUBILE TO LIBERATE ZAMBIA – FORMER PF SG DAVIES MWILA.

Monday, 13 April 2026 (News Diggers)

DAVIES Mwila says God has provided a leader through Brian Mundubile to liberate Zambians from the UPND government.

The former PF secretary general adds that Mundubile is unstoppable and that his name will appear on the ballot paper this year.

Speaking during the admission of new members to the Tonse Alliance, Friday, Mwila said politics was about numbers and encouraged more people to join.

“Today is a good day because we have received new members [who have decided] to come to Tonse Alliance under the leadership of Brian Mundubile.

Honourable [Francis] Kapyanga said the train that is moving is not yet full, that’s why politics is about numbers. Anyone who wants to join Tonse, please come forward, there are many rooms where we will put you. What was said is that you get on a moving train and not one that is parked on the ground. President Brian Mundubile has come forward, he wants the people of Zambia to be liberated. Zambians have suffered a lot. The reason why we are removing the UPND from power is because they have failed to fulfil all the promises they made to the Zambian people. They said you would be buying mealie meal at K50, how much is the price of mealie meal? They told us that fertiliser would be at K250, how much is fertiliser, how much is fuel now? There are too many [unfulfilled] promises, so they have to go,” he said.

“And I can tell you politics is about numbers, Brian Mundubile has the people, so the people are talking. And BM8 and Tonse is unstoppable, no one will stop it. Whatever imingalato they are going to make, they will not manage because God has provided a leader to liberate the Zambian people. So, whatever imingalato they will use, it will not work, and those enemies who are saying that Brian Mundubile will not stand, Brian Mundubile will be on the ballot paper. They said there is no opposition and now that they have realised that there is opposition, they want to start imingalato, it will not work.

[Kenneth] Kaunda was very powerful. I was a young boy and I saw how powerful Kaunda was, but when time came, he handed over power peacefully because the people spoke. Even here and now, the Zambian people have spoken that time has come for Hakainde Hichilema and his lieutenants to leave office”.

He urged members to work hard to ensure victory, assuring them that Mundubile would not let them down.

“I can tell you, let’s just work hard and ensure that we are there. I can tell you again that Brian Mundubile will not let you down, he is a young man, still energetic. He is ready to deliver victory on August 13, 2026, so colleagues, as you go back, continue mobilising. Because the train is not yet full, without people you can’t go anywhere, but Brian Mundubile has the people on his side, and that’s why you see him saying, ‘I’m ready,’ but it’s the people who have spoken. So, colleagues, some of us who have worked with Brian Mundubile, he is the man you can trust. I can tell you good things are coming, the promise that Brian Mundubile has made is to unite this country. We need to unite people. Even 30 years ago, we never used to talk about tribe. So, we want the Luvales, Lundas, Luchazis, Tongas and Lozis to be working together without any segregation,” said Mwila