God ignores the prayers of those who start wars because their hands are full of blood- Pope Leo XIV

BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV strikes MAGA in the teeth by announcing that God ignores the prayers of those who start wars because their “hands are full of blood.”



This is a stunning rebuke of Pete Hegseth’s shameful public remarks…



“Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them,” Leo said at Palm Sunday Mass. Tens of thousands of Catholics were gathered in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican to hear their religious leader speak.





The pope has been outspoken in his criticisms of Trump’s illegal Iran War, calling it a “scandal to the whole human family” while demanding an outright ban on aerial bombardments.



“Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and many others have been forced to abandon their homes,” Leo previously stated. “I renew my prayerful closeness to all those who have lost their loved ones in the attacks that have struck schools, hospitals, and residential areas.”





The pontiff’s latest remarks are a sharp rejection of Defense Secretary Hegseth’s frothing-at-the-mouth attempts to paint this conflict as a righteous holy war waged in Jesus’s name.



“Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle. He is my loving God and my fortress, my stronghold and my deliverer, my shield in whom I take refuge,” Hegseth has said, referring to the war.





He also prayed for the U.S. military to deliver “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy,” a particularly evil pronouncement to make as that same military is bombing school children and mass-slaughtering civilians.



Hegseth is that type of so-called “Christian” who totally rejects the teachings of Jesus Christ. His “religion” asks nothing of him, not even basic human compassion, and he uses it as a cudgel to justify every deeply immoral thing that he does.





One immediately thinks of Matthew 7:21–23 when considering Hegseth’s “Christianity.” It quotes Jesus as saying: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you evildoers.’”





Over 2000 years ago, Jesus of Nazareth knew that the day would come when evildoers would claim to be Christian while rejecting his core teachings. Our Defense Secretary is exactly that kind of evildoer.



MAGA world has predictably fallen to pieces over Leo’s blunt condemnation of the Trump administration’s war. They have once again taken to calling the pope a “communist” and “satanic.”



Some right-wing personalities, notably the protestant influencer Allie Beth Stuckley who boasts 584,000 followers on X, rushed to condemn Leo’s remarks by pointing to instances in the Bible where God justified war.





Stuckley pointed specifically to King David and other Old Testament leaders in particular. If one takes Christianity on its own terms and assumes that God did indeed justify war in the Old Testament, there is still a world of difference between biblical leaders like King David — who was fighting for his nation’s survival in the ancient world — and Donald Trump, a corrupt, demented pedophile who’s waging a war of choice to destabilize Iran so that Israel can gobble up more territory uncontested.





Here’s a very simple litmus test: If your version of Christianity demands that you justify the actions of a rapist conman as he murders innocent men, women, and children it’s time for you to find a new church.



