GOD WILL MAKE ME REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT THROUGH THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA, DECLARES MAKEBI ZULU





Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Candidate Makebi Zulu has declared that God would place him on the throne as President of the Republic of Zambia in August this year.





This came to light when he addressed the Pentecostal Assembly of God presided over by Bishop Raphael Silwamba in Mongu District, Western Province.





Mr. Zulu proclaimed that the God who raises kings would also elevate him to leadership.





He said his faith was the foundation of his political journey and that divine authority was greater than human plans.



Mr. Zulu affirmed that the people of Zambia should trust in God’s timing and guidance for the nation’s future.





He stressed that his vision for the country was rooted in spiritual conviction and a belief in God’s promise.





Mr. Zulu quoted from the book of Daniel 2:21, he declared: “He changes times and seasons; He deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.”