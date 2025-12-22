GODAZA COMMENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR HISTORIC US$5.2 BILLION RESERVES



Governance and Development Advocates Zambia (GODAZA) has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for the “historic” accumulation of over US$5.2 billion in Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves.





GODAZA Executive Director, Elias Mulenga, stated that the development gives Zambia more than five months of import cover for the first time in the country’s history.





Mr. Mulenga highlighted that President Hichilema is serious about the economy, with inflation projections pointing to single-digit inflation by the end of the year.



He urged Zambians to give President Hichilema more time as the country remains firmly on the path to recovery.





Mr. Mulenga noted that economic stability and inclusive governance are becoming more evident under the current leadership.





He emphasized that the reserves achievement reflects sound fiscal discipline and growing investor confidence.





Mr. Mulenga encouraged citizens to remain optimistic and supportive of the government’s economic agenda.