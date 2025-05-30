“God’s Advocate”: John Sangwa Now Offers Free Legal Help to Catholics, One Soul at a Time



In a move that has surprised the legal community and inspired the faithful, State Counsel John Sangwaa man better known for slaying constitutional dragons in courtrooms has now added a new title to his résumé: “Legal Missionary.”





Yes, you read that right. Zambia’s celebrated constitutional lawyer is now offering free legal services to all Catholic Church members, every weekday from 08:00 to 12:00 hours at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, right in the heart of Lusaka.



“We can’t all be full-time preachers of the Gospel,” Sangwa quipped, “but whatever skill the Lord has given us, we can still use it for the benefit of His people.”





While many flock to early-morning Mass, others now have a reason to flock to “Sangwa’s Legal Confessional” minus the incense, but full of truth, justice, and occasional constitutional enlightenment.



Sangwa whose courtroom cross-examinations have humbled ministers, shaken governments, and kept the Constitution safe from “legal heresy” says this latest move is about fulfilling a spiritual obligation more than a legal one.





“I just realized there are needs even in the body of Christ,” he said. “And sometimes people don’t need a lawyer, just someone to explain that the problem isn’t a demon it’s just a bad tenancy agreement.”



According to him, many legal issues stem not from malice but from “a lack of knowledge and understanding.”



“Sometimes, people do wrong things because they don’t know better. I’m there to provide advice, guidance and occasionally remind them that the Bible also says, ‘Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s… and check your land title twice.’”





But this isn’t about building a new legal empire or launching “Sangwa & Saints Attorneys at Law.” Far from it. It’s about hope, healing, and helping people find their footing in a system that often feels built only for the powerful.



“At the end of the day, when I talk to someone who walks in with no hope and I see that light return to their face, you can’t put a monetary value on that,” he said. “Sometimes I leave with no kwacha but a full heart and occasionally a rosary.”





Sangwa’s initiative is already being praised as a form of modern-day Christian service. “This is Matthew 25 in action,” said one parishioner. “I was legally confused, and you advised me. I was contractually blind, and you showed me the way.”





He even offered a parting spiritual nugget for fellow lawyers:



“Christianity is not just about quoting scripture in court for dramatic effect. It’s about how you live. You can chase after money like Pharaoh chased Moses, but in the end, fulfillment comes when you help someone cross their own Red Sea.”





So, whether you’re seeking a constitutional miracle, confused by a contract, or just need a little counsel on life and law John Sangwa’s “Legal Tabernacle” is open for service.





No tithe required. Just bring your paperwork and maybe say a prayer for our courts while you’re at it.



©️ KUMWESU