GOLD RUSH MADNESS HITS NDOLA: CEMETERY TURNS INTO CHAOS AS LOCALS DIG FOR “BURIED TREASURE





What was once a place of peace has now become a theatre of frenzy. The Kantolomba Cemetery in Ndola has turned into an unexpected gold rush zone after grave diggers reportedly stumbled upon what appears to be traces of gold beneath the burial grounds.





The shocking discovery has drawn over a thousand people men, women, and youths from Ndola, Kitwe, Mufumbwe, and beyond who are now swarming the area with picks, shovels, and dreams of fortune.





Videos circulating online show chaotic scenes as residents carve out makeshift mining pits just metres away from the graves. The eerie mix of grief and greed paints a haunting picture tombstones on one side, hopeful prospectors on the other.





“We are not disturbing graves. We are just digging where the soil looks different,” one self-proclaimed prospector told Kumwesu News. “There’s no employment; at least here we might find something to survive on.”





While some insist the glittering fragments could be actual gold, others suspect they may simply be gold-plated coffin handles or mineral traces unrelated to the precious metal. Still, the lure of instant riches has overridden reason and reverence.





Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo confirmed receiving reports of the “gold rush” and announced that a government verification team has been deployed to assess the situation.





“We have heard the reports, and we are verifying them,” Matambo said. “However, let it be known illegal mining will not be tolerated, whether it’s gold or not.”





Local authorities have expressed deep concern over the desecration of burial grounds and the environmental risks of unregulated digging. But their warnings seem to be falling on deaf ears as more people flock to Kantolomba, hoping to strike gold or at least a glimpse of it.





As the dust rises and chaos deepens, one question remains:

Has curiosity and desperation finally dug too deep into the resting place of the dead?





Kumwesu Insight:

The Kantolomba gold rush exposes more than greed, it reveals the growing despair of Zambia’s unemployed youth. When a cemetery becomes a minefield of hope, something far more valuable than gold is missing: opportunity.



©️ KUMWESU | November 8, 2025