GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST URGES OPPOSITION TO PUT HOUSE IN ORDER FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



GOVERNANCE activist Reuben Lifuka is calling on opposition parties to get their houses in order and prepare for the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Lifuka is concerned that the opposition, particularly the Patriotic Front-PF, is far from ready to compete effectively in the elections and hopes the former ruling party will soon identify and rally behind a leader who can ensure a strong opposition.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lifuka is of the view that the UPND government has contributed to the instability of the main opposition by not providing a conducive environment for opposition party mobilization.





He says the UPND government has continued using the police to deny permits to the opposition to hold rallies, thereby stifling their ability to engage with supporters.



PN