GOVERNANCE ADVOCATE CRITICIZES OPPOSITION’S POLICY ALTERNATIVES



By Constance Shilengwe



GOVERNANCE and human rights advocate Dr. Noel Chisebe has expressed concern over what he describes as the opposition’s failure to present clear alternative policies to Zambians.





Dr. Chisebe says political parties aspiring to form government should move beyond criticism and instead outline concrete proposals in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, employment, infrastructure, mining and energy.





He says the opposition, as a government-in-waiting, must clearly explain how it would manage the economy, promote value addition and ensure sustainable development.





Dr. Chisebe adds that without clear policy alternatives, opposition parties risk being seen merely as critics rather than credible leaders.





He has since called on opposition political parties to articulate their vision so that citizens can make informed choices about Zambia’s future.



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