GOVERNANCE AND ELECTIONS EXPERT CHALLENGES GOVT TO WITHDRAW PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS





By Nelson Zulu



Governance and Elections expert Stanley M’hango has challenged government to withdraw the proposed Constitutional Amendments citing lack of capability to address the country’s challenges.





Mr. M’hango says the proposed electoral reforms in the bill of increasing the number of members of parliament from the current 156 to 211 is a misguided solution to Zambia’s governance challenges.





He explains that the current proposals do not address underlying issues such as weak democratic institutions, lack of transparency, and accountability but increases the government’ wage bill and creates more jobs for politicians at the expense of ordinary marginalized citizens.





Mr. M’hango emphasizes the need to reconsider the proposals and prioritize meaningful reforms that address the root causes of Zambia’s governance challenges and effective system that responds to the needs of Zambians.





Yesterday, government through gazette notice number 539 of 2025 published the Constitution Amendment Bill of 2025 with some clauses proposing to increase parliamentary seats from 156 to 211, to actualize the electoral commission of Zambia’s delimitation report among others.



PHOENIX NEWS