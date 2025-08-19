GOVERNANCE EXPERT DOUBTS DOLIKA BANDA’S 2026 PRESIDENTIAL CHANCES



……Says Zambia not Ready For A female President.





Governance expert Bwalya Matafwali has cast doubt on the 2026 presidential aspirations of Ms. Dolika Banda, niece to former Republican President Rupiah Banda, saying her late entry into the race is unlikely to yield significant impact.





Speaking in an interview with Mafken News, Mr. Matafwali said while it is within her democratic right to run, Zambia’s history shows that female presidential candidates have faced challenges in gaining popularity, despite having long standing involvement in politics.





He added that the country is still not ready for a female president and advised Ms. Banda to first build her presence in the political space, so that by 2031 she is better positioned to contest the presidency.





Meanwhile, Former Movement for Multi Party Democracy spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said Zambians should not judge Ms. Banda’s decision but instead rally behind her.





And the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council Executive director Anne Anamela says her candidature has the potential to inspire more women to take up leadership roles which has been the call for the longest time.



By Kalonje Mumba

Mafken FN